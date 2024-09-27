Netflix has just revealed the content that will come to its platform during October 2024 and on this occasion we are going to give you specifically the anime series that will now be in the catalog of the largest streaming service in the world.

The first thing you should know is that Ranma ½ will premiere on October 5 and 6, 2024 on Netflix. It is very likely that the episodes will be released one a week, so it will not be necessary to binge-watch.

Source: Netflix

Then, on October 17, Gundam: Requiem Part a Vengeance will be released. Here we are in the year 0079 in the universal century and the Revolutionary War has been going on for 11 months. Captain Solari pilots Zion’s Zaku, but now she must face the Federation’s new weapon.

Source: Netflix

To close, we will also have the arrival of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Pilar Training Arc for October 31. You already know that this episode is more about seeing how Tanjiro is evolving as a demon hunter and how he prepares for that fight with Muzan Kibutsuji.

Through the Netflix platform you can also see that new episodes of Hajime no Ippo should arrive soon, only there is no confirmed date.

We also recommend: Sakamoto Days shows a new trailer and its premiere window on Netflix

What else is coming to Netflix in October 2024?

Netflix will add a good number of movies to its catalog during October 2024, ones that you may have already seen or that you accidentally missed. There is a little bit of everything and something will surely catch your attention:

Eternal sunshine of a mind without memories (01/10/2024)

Hellboy (01/10/2024)

Resident Evil 5: Revenge (01/10/2024)

Hole 2 (04/10/2024)

The Adams Crazies (08/10/2024)

The Addams Family II (08/10/2024)

An adventure in Morocco (10/11/2024)

Invasion, insurrection (10/11/2024)

Jurassic World: Dominion (10/15/2024)

Moonrise Kingdom: A kingdom under the moon (10/15/2024)

Don’t move (10/25/2024)

There is a little bit of everything on the Netflix list for October 2024, so take advantage of that subscription. Don’t forget to follow the discussion through our channel Discord. Also don’t miss the news about video games, anime and much more in the Google News from TierraGamer.