Netflix announced today that during 2023 it will launch at least 40 mobile games, which will join the 55 already available to its subscribers on iOS and Android. It will also continue to work on its technology cloud gamingannounced in October 2022.

Leanne Loombethe VP of third-party games at Netflix, also confirmed that 70 new games are in development from third-party software houses, adding to the 16 games developed by the company’s own studios.

Netflix’s first mobile game was launched in November 2021. The goal today as then is to create a vast library that can appeal to as many players as possible. Loombe: “This year we will continue to grow our portfolio. That means new games every month. Subscribers will discover indie gems, award-winning hits, RPGs, narrative adventures, puzzle games and everything in between. We are working with the most prestigious studios in the world to bring you these games.”

Leonne also returned to talk about cloud gaming, confirming the state of play: “We are at the beginning of the adventure, but we are committed to making sure that you can play our video games wherever there is Netflix. We believe that cloud gaming it will allow us to give access to games on any screen. We want our members to be able to play on any Netflix-enabled device they own.”

Netflix seems to focus heavily on video games, although for now less than 1% of subscribers have tried them, at least according to data collected by Apptopia. We’ll see if things go differently in the future.