













Netflix will raise its prices when the artists’ strike ends | TierraGamer









Only until this strike is resolved does the company plan to increase charges to its affiliates. Right now the situation is resolved in part and all because of what happened with the writers.

The writers union of the United States, the WGA, reached an agreement with the production companies and their strike ended on September 27.

We recommend: Pluto reveals its latest trailer before its premiere on Netflix.

However, actors and actresses affiliated with SAG-AFTRA remain in negotiations. So Netflix is ​​waiting to see what will happen but it seems that there will be a solution in the near future.

Many of the unions’ requests ended up being accepted, such as the regulation of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Fountain: Twitter.

Also about the management of money from streaming productions, which is something vital for Netflix and is a key piece of its business.

Why does the company want to increase its rates? Well, to get ahead of the payments that must be made to scriptwriters and actors alike.

Prices for this service have not increased since January 2022 in the US, with a base rate of $15.49 per month being the most popular.

Netflix plans to raise the price of its ad-free service a few months after the continuing Hollywood actors strike ends https://t.co/1Qe6Fw3KKy —The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 3, 2023

Likewise, there is another one for $6.99 with ads and limited content, and another for $19.99 that is a premium category.

Netflix intends to take advantage of the extra income to continue financing the content that reaches its catalog.

Fountain: Netflix.

The company knows that it cannot cancel projects as easily as others, such as Disney, as it is involved in a ‘race’ with its competitors in the on-demand streaming segment.

Apart from Netflix we have more information about series in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)