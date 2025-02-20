Ted Sarandos, CEO of Netflix, has confirmed that the platform of streaming It will invest 1,000 million dollars in Mexico over the next four years. This capital injection is intended for the production of series and films in the country, with the intention of filming an average of 20 annual productions.

The Executive attended the morning conference of Claudia Sheinbaum, president of Mexico, where she also advanced a collaboration with Churubusco studies to improve her facilities. The objective is to strengthen the national film industry.

“Our trip in Mexico has taken us from north to south. Of the sunsets in the Peninsula of Baja California to the sunrises on the Caribbean coast. We have produced in more than 50 locations in 25 states. With this renewed commitment, we hope to deepen our alliance even more, ”said Saraonds.

Mexico occupies a key place in the history of Netflix. The series Cuervos Club, Produced in the country and released in 2015, it was the first of the company shot outside the United States. Saraonds ensures that, since then, the company has reaffirmed its commitment to local talent through audiovisual projects of international impact. Example of this are the films Rome, Bard and Pinocchio, of Mexican directors Alfonso Cuarón, Alejandro González Iñárritu and Guillermo del Toro, respectively. In 2020, the company established its Latin American headquarters in Mexico City, and In the last five years his workforce has grown ten times.

“Together with the Government of Mexico and the industry, we will continue to finance programs that help diverse and creative talents behind the camera to develop in the entertainment world,” said Netflix manager.

The CEO revealed that The recent feature film production Pedro Páramo contributed more than 375 million pesos to the gross domestic product of Mexico and generated thousands of jobs in sectors such as textile manufacturing, hotel and transport. “President Sheinbaum, we hope to work with you and your administration not only to grow the economy and create opportunities, but also to publicize the rich cultural heritage of Mexico,” he emphasized.

For his part, Sheinbaum said that Netflix’s decision not only responds to competitive tax incentives or production costs, but also to the country’s cultural and creative wealth, a wealth that has allowed the platform to expand through the production of original content .

"Mexico is so great that Netflix has decided

The business opportunities for Netflix in Mexico are evident. In the country there are 13.4 million platform users streamingaccording to data from Statista. Bango, a company specialized in technology marketingestimates that the average subscriber hires 3.8 memberships, which implies a monthly expense of 764 pesos, equivalent to an annual disbursement of 9,168 pesos, the highest figure in Latin America. Netflix is ​​among the three most popular platforms among Mexicans. According to a study by the HR Media consultancy, it is the second video application On demand more used, with a market share of 21.1%.