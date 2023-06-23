Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel, who died 7 years ago from an acute myocardial infarction, will have its documentary on Netflix and is produced by Mexico and the USAis reported in various news portals and on the subject an agreement has already been reached with Iván Aguilera, administrator of the artist’s estate.

Iván Aguilera is excited to collaborate with this platform, as detailed on Thursday by the specialized magazine Deadline.

“Bringing my father’s true story to the screen has been a project we’ve wanted to launch for quite some time. We’re confident that with this team we’ve built, we can work closely together. to bring his true story to life.”

María José Cuevas will direct the documentary by Juan Gabriel, ‘El Divo de Juárez’, she is known for her work in making other documentaries such as ‘Bellas de Noche’, where Princess Lea and Wanda Seux participate, among other former vedettes.

Laura Woldenberg and Ivonne Gutiérrez work as producers in the documentary that Netflix is ​​preparing about the life of Juan Gabriel; They are preceded by other important projects such as ‘The three deaths of Marisela Escobedo’, available on Netflix.

In this way, the platform Netflix would be honoring the life of the famous Michoacan, singer-songwriter of numerous songs such as ‘I don’t have money’, ‘Dear’ and ‘Hold me very tight, he also contemplates a film and other events in the future to “celebrate his legacy”.

According to his biography, during his 45-year career, Juan Gabriel produced more than 1,800 songs, 32 studio albums and three live and could sell more than 100 million records and had the best-selling album of all time in Mexico.

Juan Gabriel also stood out as producer and arranger, since he collaborated with 800 different artists in seven different languages.

When and what did Juan Gabriel die of?

Alberto Aguilera Valadez, who was originally from Paracuaro, Michoacan, He died at the age of 66 in Los Angeles, USA, on August 28, 2016, when he was taking a break from his ‘Mexico is Everything’ tour.

Juan Gabriel’s life was filled with great sadness, as he himself commented, because at first no one trusted his talent, much less believed in him as an artist, but over time he was able to demonstrate how great and talented he was.

On the Internet, many people wonder what is the type of voice of Juan Gabriel. In his biography it is mentioned that most of his songs are written to be sung in a high register, challenging in vocal terms for the standard male voice that tends to cover a low and middle register.

