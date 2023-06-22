













Netflix will premiere the second season of Baki Hanma and Bastard and we’ll tell you everything that’s coming in July 2023

Here we put the release dates of the new anime on Netflix:

one piece – New episodes for the platform – July 1

baki hanma – Season 2 – July 26

bastard – Season 2 – July 31

But Netflix does not live on anime alone, the youngest in the house will be able to enjoy new episodes of their favorite series. Here we present the list of content for children and family.

sonic prime – Season 2 – July 13

the super 4 – July 20th

Miraculous: The Adventures of Ladybug – The Movie – July 28

As you can see, there are very decent options for all kinds of audiences on Netflix and you will surely find something that you like now that the new content arrives for the month of June 2023.

Netflix: Movies, films, documentaries and original series arriving in July 2023

July 2023 will certainly be a heavy month for those who like to consume series on Netflix because the new season of The Witcher has arrived, the Lincoln Lawyer and much more. Here we share the list:

Lincoln’s Lawyer – Second season – July 6

Pastry chefs count the time – 12th of July

The marshal – 12th of July

Witcher 3 – Season 3 Volume 2 – July 27

On the other hand, Netflix will also have their respective new movies that you will not want to miss, especially since it seems that there are options for everyone.

Some in-laws to take up arms – July 7th

The (almost) idols of Bahia Colorada – July 19

Tyrone’s Clone – July 21

Fans of Korean content will be able to enjoy “From 19 to 20” as of July 11. Ten young people share the last week of adolescence and the beginning of their twenties, and experience freedom and the first times of adulthood.

On the side of the documentaries we will have The lady of silence: The case of Mataviejitas on July 27 and The prince who never reigned July 4.

What do you think of the content that will arrive on Netflix in July 2023? Does anyone in particular excite you? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

