The situation of Netflix It keeps getting worse day after day. This time we are not talking about the loss of subscribers, but of a payment of $42 million dollars to various writersthis after losing a lawsuit against the Writers Guild of America (WGA for its acronym in English).

It all started with a recent arbitration with the union, which forced Netflix to pay $ 850 thousand dollars in residues to Eric Heisserer, writer of BirdBoxas well as $350 thousand in interest, giving a total of $1.2 million dollars. This was what Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America, commented:

“Netflix argued that the WGA should accept a flawed formula that the company negotiated with the DGA and SAG-AFTRA. After a hearing, however, an arbitrator determined differently: that the license fee should have been greater than the film’s gross budget. The upcoming 2023 MBA deal challenges us to address the industry’s rush to use the growth of the broadcast model to depress wages and working conditions for Hollywood talent. We hope that the writers and all workers in Hollywood receive their fair share of the value we create together.”

Although in the case of BirdBox With only $1.2 million being discussed, it was ruled that Netflix original title writers should be paid the same level of licensing fees as the third-party pay-per-title service. This means that the ruling applies to a total of 139 Netflix original movies.

Thus, the 216 writers of those films are in line to receive a total of $42 million in unpaid residuals. And if that was not enough, the union is also seeking an additional $13 million in interestmeaning affected writers could receive a total of $64 million in residuals after the WGA action.

This is the consequence of several decisions by Netflix to pay writers less. The streaming company began producing films written by WGA members in 2016, but the guild’s original compensation only covered theatrical releases of the films. When those tapes are licensed or released in other markets, residuals must be paid on those revenues. Nevertheless, Netflix negotiated new deals with SAG-AFTRA and DGA that allowed them to pay significantly lower residuals, something that was tried to negotiate with the Writers Guild of America. However, and as we have already seen, this did not have positive results.

This is a result of Netflix’s bad practices. $42 million dollars is not little money, especially during the difficult situation that the company is experiencing. I hope this is a lesson that writers need to be paid what they are owed, and not find some way to cut their pay.

Via: IGN