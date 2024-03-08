













Mike Tyson, one of the world's boxing legends, will demonstrate his experience in a new match, and that will be with YouTuber Jake Paul. This meeting has attracted so much attention that someone has already raised their hand to broadcast it and that is Netflix.

Yes, this video on demand service will be responsible for ensuring that this unusual combat is seen throughout the world. The battle between these boxers will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

So the stadium of the Dallas Cowboys football team will frame the duel between Tyson and Paul, which will take place on July 20, 2024. Obviously, this confrontation that Netflix will broadcast will have nothing official.

It's just an exhibition fight, like the one Rocky Balboa once had in the 2006 film of the same name when he faced Mason Dixon. Over the years there have been many fights of this type.

Mike Tyson, now 57 years old, is a member of both the World Boxing Hall of Fame and the International Boxing Hall of Fame. In his professional career he had 56 fights, of which he won 50 and 44 by knocking out his rivals.

Jake Paul is a 27-year-old streamer who has had 10 battles so far, of which he won nine (six by knockout) and lost one. This is how things stand before his fight on Netflix.

I idolized Mike Tyson until the first time I met him 4 years ago…he called me Logan. Going to make sure he knows who I am real close and personal. https://t.co/RILzkdz4Fa — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 7, 2024

Although Tyson is already several years old and Paul has the advantage of youth, we must not forget that he is one of the most seasoned and experienced boxers today.

So predicting which of the two will win is very difficult. It's interesting that Netflix decided to stream this battle.

At the moment the schedule of the fight is not known but there are still several months to see it. That detail will surely be available beforehand.

