The streaming giant, Netflix has taken a significant step by no longer accepting payments through iTunes, resulting in restricting access from the iPhone app. Users have already presented the restrictions of the red N company, after many have been affected.

Since December 2018, Netflix removed the option to pay for subscriptions through Apple systems, arguing the simplification of processes and the avoidance of commissions associated with iTunes. However, until recently, users who already had a subscription through iTunes still maintained access to the service.

Netflix has begun phasing out this option, meaning basic plan members who use iTunes for payment will have their access to the platform restricted.

Affected users will be able to reactivate their accounts by subscribing directly through the Netflix website, using credit or debit cards as a payment method.

Affected users must subscribe directly through the Netflix website using credit or debit cards. Photo: Unsplash.

Reasons behind the payment change on Netflix

Netflix's decision to stop accepting payments through iTunes reflects its search for simplify processes and avoid associated commissions. This could have significant implications on its business model and its relationship with users who prefer to use iTunes as a payment method.

To determine if you're using iTunes as a payment method on Netflix, simply check the Subscription and Billing section of your Netflix account. If you find iTunes as a payment method, you will need to change it to one of the alternatives offered.

He change in payment policy Netflix could have a significant impact on users who prefer to use iTunes as a payment method. However, the platform offers clear solutions to ensure a smooth transition and continued access to the streaming service.