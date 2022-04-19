For the first time, Netflix will launch a mobile game and a TV series from the same franchisebased on the popular card game Exploding Kittens. Exploding Kittens – The Game, will thus become an exclusive version of the beloved mobile game but will retain the same classic gameplay: players must draw cards with the aim of avoiding the Exploding Kitten. Fans will enjoy two new exclusive cards: Radar, which reveals to players the location of the Explosive Kitty closest to the top of the deck, and Flip Flop, which reverses the order of the cards in the deck. Future cards and game mechanics will be centered around the animated series so that friends and families can play with their favorite characters. With both single and multiplayer options, the game will be available to Netflix subscribers at no additional cost or in-app purchases and will launch on Netflix in May, followed by the adult animated comedy series arriving in 2023.

In the animated series, entitled Exploding Kittensthe eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell reaches epic proportions when both God and the Devil are sent to Earth, in the bodies of large domestic cats. The series is from showrunners Shane Kosakowski and Matthew Inman and will executive produce Mike Judge (Beavis and Butthead), Greg Daniels (The Simpsons) and Dustin Davis of Bandera Entertainment. “The co-development of a game and an animated series opens up new horizons for Netflix,” said Mike Moon, Netflix’s head of adult animation. “Our goal is to offer our members great entertainment across any format, be it a game or an animated series or in the exceptional case of Exploding Kittens, both,” said Leanne Loombe, Head of External Games, Netflix .