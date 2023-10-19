













The new Netflix rates will arrive first in the United Kingdom, France and the United States, starting next October 25. However, we can expect similar movements to occur in other markets, including Latin America. Of course, at the moment there is no date for when it will arrive in these regions.

Its most basic plan in the United States will increase from $9.99 to $11.99 per month. The premium will go from 19.99 to 22.99 dollars per month. Finally, the plan with ads and the standard plan will remain with the same prices of 6.99 and 15.99 respectively.

These changes add to Netflix’s decisions to prevent users from sharing passwords. As part of this plan, users are being charged an extra fee to share their profile with another household. Although there was a lot of annoyance on social networks at the time, the strategy seems to work for the streaming giant.

What content will come to Netflix soon?

This price increase on Netflix could be related to the amount of content they will add in the coming months. After all, they have several animes from very beloved franchises on the way, such as Devil May Cry, tomb Raider and Scott Pilgrim.

It has also been making a great effort to attract anime fans by adding many popular ones. Not to mention that it has several adaptations on the way, such as Yuyu Hakusho and My Hero Academy. In addition to the second season of One Piece. Do you think the price increase is fair for the content to come?

