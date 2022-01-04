Netflix is ​​present in the four corners of the world, bringing fictional and other content to millions and millions of people. However, if in Brazil, for example, access to the same content is not a problem, nor is its content a problem, the same cannot be said of countries like Russia. As of March, the streaming platform will have to include 20 state television channels in its catalogue, including Channel One, NTV entertainment and one dedicated to the Russian Orthodox Church called Spas (which translates to “Salvos”). This is if you want to continue operating in the country.

On December 28, the Federal Service for Oversight of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media, or Roskomnadzor, the body responsible for censorship in Russia, classified Netflix as an “audiovisual service”. This is a rating given to online streaming service companies with more than 100,000 daily users and who, therefore, have to comply with the country’s law, in addition to having to register as Russian companies. + Check out this week’s Netflix releases The rules that Netflix will have to follow also include the prohibition of promoting “extremism”, a measure related to the impediment of the circulation of information about the opponent of the Russian regime Alexei Navalny. According to The Moscow Times, it is also necessary to identify LGBTQ content. In September of last year, the technological giants Google and Apple were also forced to withdraw content related to Navalny and those associated with it. After companies failed to do so, at the end of December the Russian regime fined them $125 million, accusing them of repeatedly failing to eliminate content that had been decreed “illegal”.

