A practice that is becoming common in the cinema is to make live action adaptations of any franchise, that includes classic series, cartoons, video games and animation from Japan. And now, Netflix has obtained the exclusive rights to carry out My Hero Academia to this format, this under the command of the company Legendary Entertainment.

Joby Harold is writing the script, which will be the director’s and executive producer’s English-language debut shinsuke sato and will see the popular manga property jump into the realm of live-action movies. The writer has worked on other renowned projects in the industry which include series such as Obi Wan Kenobi Y Army of the Dead.

Legendary bought the rights to the adaptation in October 2018. The program itself will be produced by Mary Parent Y alex garcia of legendary and it takes place in a world where 80 percent of people have a developed power called “quirk.” However, there are people who are born without one, and one of them will be the protagonist of the story.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that Netflix is adapting some anime in live action, previously an attempt was made to put deathnote, but people did not end up convincing her. She also currently she is working on one piecewhich seems to have a more promising future but is confused due to the few details.

It has not yet been mentioned when we are going to see this movie My Hero Academia.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter

Editor’s note: These kinds of projects, especially when it comes to an anime adaptation, usually fail to stand out. I think that it is not necessary to do these things, but we will see what the result is later.