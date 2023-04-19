













Netflix will force users to pay for their passwords | EarthGamer

To the extent that he wants those who engage in these practices, especially in the US, to stop doing so. This stands out from the results report that the company shared with its shareholders that corresponds to its first quarter of the year.

In this case, we are referring to your fiscal year, and in said document you can read ‘in the first quarter, we launched shared payment in four countries and we are pleased with the results’.

We recommend: The king fell! Netflix is ​​no longer the number 1 streaming service!

To the above, add ‘we are planning a broad rollout, including in the US, in the second quarter’.

Who would be the main affected? It should be noted that this does not apply to those who use their account in their own homes.

Fountain: Netflix.

Those affected are those who use their same Netflix account but in other locations, and they are the ones the company wants them to pay. There are usually two ways in which they will end up paying.

The first is by adding an extra cost to an existing subscription and the second is to allow users to ‘derive’ their profile from a master account to their own subscription. In the end someone will have to pay for the passwords to be shared.

The aforementioned applies to both the main user or whoever is using their account in another location. Now, how big is the percentage of those who share passwords? According to Netflix it is really huge.

Of its more than 230 million subscribers worldwide, more than 100 million do. Why does the company have such an effort to avoid this situation? In this case, because it affects your finances and your future capacity.

Fountain: Netflix.

According to the company behind this platform this ‘it undermines (their) ability to invest in and improve Netflix for our paying members’.

This company is aware that every time it says it will charge something extra for sharing passwords, users cancel their accounts.

This has a short-term impact on its growth in terms of members. But he says that when users activate their own accounts and others add others to theirs, his revenue will increase.

In addition to Netflix we have more technology information on EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.