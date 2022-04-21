as you know, Netflix It is in a quite complicated period after the loss of 200 thousand users at the beginning of the year, a number that is estimated to increase these days. Although analysts have mentioned that this is mainly due to the increase in competitors, Netflix places some of the blame on people who use their accounts away from home, something the company plans to change next year.

In a letter to its shareholders, Netflix mentioned that about 100 million subscribers share their passwords to use their accounts away from home, a practice that they point out as “improper”. In this way, the company promised to put an end to this, and initiate global action as soon as 2023 begins.

As a first instance, Netflix has implemented in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, Netflix a pilot program to charge about $3 dollars to all users who wish to share their account with profiles that live outside the same household. For his part, Reed Hastings, co-founder of Netflix, admitted that this practice could well have helped the company to have great popularity during its early years, but by not fighting those actions, the company has been affected as a consequence.

On related issues, Netflix has lost a third of its value on the stock market. Similarly, the company could implement ads.

Via: Expansion