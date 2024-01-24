From 2022, Netflix has implemented a series of measures to face the changes brought about by the pandemic and its end. In this way, the company has implemented a cheaper subscription, but with ads. Now, it has been revealed that this year, not only will the available plans increase in price, but it is planned to eliminate the basic subscription without ads permanently.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has begun to send a message to its shareholders, which mentions that They plan to increase the price of their subscriptions as their available offers improve. This is what Greg Peters, co-director of Netflix, said about it:

“As we invest in and improve Netflix, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more to reflect those improvements, which in turn helps drive the positive flow of additional investment to further improve and grow our service.”

However, this is not all, since they have mentioned that Starting in the second quarter of 2024, Netflix plans to completely eliminate the basic ad-free subscription globally. This decision is the result of a positive performance of the advertising-supported option, since 23 million users were registered in the cheapest option of this platform by the end of 2023.

In total, there are talks of 256 million users across the entire platform by the end of 2023, and considering that 10% correspond to the basic plan with adsit is clear that Netflix wants this number to increase considerably in the future.

Currently, the ad-supported option is available in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, and Spain, and it is planned to start removing the basic ad-free subscription in the first twountil it is eventually no longer available to users in the rest of the world.

We can only wait to learn more details about this important change for Netflix, and the way the public will react. On related topics, we saw fewer premieres on Netflix throughout 2023. Likewise, SEGA and Atlus would be working on Shin Megami Tensei and Persona games for Netflix.

Editor's Note:

Both the elimination of the basic plan without ads, as well as the price increase in the subscription, are measures that should not be implemented, at least not so soon. In just two years, Netflix has substantially changed its business, and while the results are positive, more and more people have expressed that they are not happy with these decisions.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter