The Walking Dead and Interview with the vampire will be available on Netflix due to a new agreement between the production companies.

Currently, the eleven seasons of The Walking Dead are available on the platform, However, it was announced that new releases will also be added to the catalogue.

The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will be part of Netflix starting January 13, 2025. However, there will be much more than that because AMC wants to strengthen its ties with Netflix, the CEO said:

“This agreement puts our high-quality programming in front of Netflix’s vast audience of subscribers with the AMC brand clearly represented. These select titles are also being strategically presented to generate interest in current and future seasons on our direct-to-consumer and partner platforms.”said Kristin Dolan, CEO of AMC Networks.

Source: AMC

It is considered that in this way, AMC’s content will gain more audiencesdue to this it was confirmed that thirteen of its titles will arrive in the Netflix catalog soon, among which the following stand out:

TThe Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Anne Rice: Interview with the Vampire

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches

Mr. Spade

That Dirty Black Bag

The Terror

A Discovery of Witches

Dark Winds

Fear the Walking Dead

Gangs of London

Into the Badlands

Kevin can F*** himself

Preacher

Are you ready to tune in to the new Netflix screening? Although, only a couple of seasons will be released.

