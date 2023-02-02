Has the end of shared accounts on Netflix arrived? Find out how you can give your password and avoid blocks to continue enjoying your favorite series and movies.

Using an account Netflix in two homes at the same time is nothing special. Most users share their password without problem. However, it seems that this would end sooner than we imagined. The American streaming platform has declared war on shared accounts, announcing that it will take various measures because millions of users do not pay, despite the fact that the provisions can be read on its website. Find out what you must do to be able to watch your favorite series and movies now.

According to official figures from the service, of the platform’s 223 million subscribers, around 100 million users around the world access content without paying, that is, through someone else’s subscription.

What are the new Netflix rules?

Streaming giant adjusts new rules for users. Photo: the Republic/file

On its website, Netflix details different rules. One of them, in relation to the people who can use an account, is that only those who live with you and in your main location have permission to use your username to be able to watch movies and series. To ensure your devices are linked to your home location, you’ll need to:

Connect to the Wi-Fi network Open the Netflix app or website View a title at least once every 31 days.

And can you share your account with someone who doesn’t live with you? For it, Netflix notes that you will need to add an extra member to your accountso that you will also prevent the blocking of a device. The holders of the rented services that have a standard or premium plan can share for a lower cost than the basic plan, as indicated on the website.

How to avoid blocks in my Netflix account?

Users can avoid blocks in their account knowing in detail the new provisions. Photo: the Republic/file

Do you have questions about how to avoid blocks on your devices? To ensure your continued access to Netflix, you will need to connect to your home Wi-Fi network once every 31 days; failing to do so, the platform will ask users to register in their own account and will block access until that happens. The procedure creates a trusted device so you can enjoy your series and films even when you are far from your main location.

What happens if I go on a trip?

Netflix has thought of everything. If you are about to embark on an international outing soon, you will be able to continue enjoying your favorite titles. To do this, you must request a temporary code to enter the platform for seven consecutive days.