The streaming video platform Netflix introduced the new “Downloads for you” feature, which automatically downloads content from the platform to mobile devices and is now available on Android.

The new streaming platform tool takes the lead over the “AutoDownloads” feature, available three years ago, and in this case not the user but the platform itself that chooses the content that may interest the user to download them automatically and make them available if they want to see them offline.

As Netflix explained in a press release, the new feature is already enabled globally on Android mobile devices since Monday, and will also be tested on iOS soon.

In the function, the contents are automatically downloaded based on likes and previews of the user on the platform, and he can activate and disable it from the settings tab.

Likewise, it is also possible to control the amount of content obtained through ‘Downloads for you’, and when activating it allows you to choose between 1, 3 or 5 GB. The more space, the more recommendations will offer Netflix to offline users.

The battle with Disney +

The streaming platform war will intensify in the coming years, according to a report by market analysts Digital TV Research, which points out that Disney + will surpass the number of Netflix subscribers in 2026.

According to these estimates, the on-demand service of the Mickey Mouse company will reach 294 million users compared to the 286 million that the firm of Reed Hastings will have.

Compared to other rival companies such as Peacock, Apple TV ++ or HBO Max, it has been Disney ++ that has managed to outperform Netflix, the queen of platforms. According to the study published by The Hollywood Reporter, the Disney + platform has reached 95 million subscribers worldwide, surpassing its initial goal of reaching 90 million users in four years.

Everything points to its growth not slowing down. Although Netflix has 200 million users worldwide and is well ahead of it, estimates point to a turnaround in the coming years.

And that’s where the Digital TV Research report comes into play, which points out that Disney + will overtake Netflix in 2026, with eight million more subscribers, due to the rapid growth of the House of Mouse platform. In fact, Disney + is estimated to reach 98 million users in India alone, where the report points to Netflix only reaching 13 million.

The report also predicts how the pie from the platforms will be shared. After Disney + and Netflix, Amazon Prime Video will be the third in contention, as it is estimated to reach 184 million subscribers, followed by HBO Max with 50 million and Apple TV with 11 million.

SL