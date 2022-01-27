Netflix, like many others streaming subscription platforms , offered until recently a trial period of one month or 14 days for new users, with which they could experience what the service is like and its Catalogue before deciding to pay monthly for a membership. But now it’s not that way anymore; Netflix removed the trial period completely. Now you have to pay from day one to use the service and enjoy its extensive catalog of movies and series.

Can you watch Netflix for free?

Netflix does not offer free trials , but you are free to change plans or cancel online service at any time. There are no contracts, cancellation fees or commitments.

How to watch Netflix for free on TV 2021?

To watch Netflix on your TV, you need a device with the app which is available on many Smart TVs, game consoles, set-top boxes and Blu-ray players for free.

If you have a Netflix-ready TV, you’ll see the app in the main menu or home screen.

If your TV has an app store where you can download new apps, search for Netflix to see if the app is available.

If you need help finding the app, visit the platform’s Help Center and search for “using Netflix on” followed by the brand of your TV.

Sometimes a device update is required before the Netflix app can be found and installed. If your TV doesn’t have the app, you can use a media player or mobile device to watch it on your TV.

Tutorial to download Netflix for free

the app of Netflix It is available both on mobile devices (smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc.) and on desktop computers (PC, laptop, etc.). To download it, you must go to the official store of each digital device.

Netflix on Android

Open the Play Store from the menu of your phone

In the search engine type Netflix

Choose the download option

Once downloaded, open the app and log in with your account.

Netflix on iPhone

Open the App Store from the Menu of your phone

In the search engine type Netflix

Choose the download option

Once downloaded, open the app and log in with your account.

Netflix on a laptop or computer

The Netflix app is also available to download from other devices, such as laptops and computers running Windows 8, 10, or 11. To download it, you can follow these simple steps:

In the taskbar look for the Microsoft Store icon

In the search engine type Netflix

Click get and the download will start

When finished, click open and log in.

Netflix on a Mac laptop

To enjoy Netflix on Mac, you need to enter a browser like Google Chrome and enter the official page to log in.

How to watch Netflix series and movies online?

To see the programming of series and movies of the No. 1 streaming platform in Latin America, we must subscribe to one of the memberships that offers the service. As a Netflix member, all of your plans give access to the complete catalog of series and movies, as well as mobile games.

The plan you choose will determine the video quality and the number of devices you can watch Netflix on at the same time. When subscribing you can select from several payment options and will be automatically charged once a month on the subscription date. Plus, you’re free to change plans or cancel service at any time.

The plans are:

Basic: S/ 24.90

Standard: S/ 34.90

Premium: S/ 44.90