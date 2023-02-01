Murphy returns to comedy to play a father who will go to any length to sabotage his daughter’s relationship. Will he get it?

As part of its new releases, Netflix has released a movie that leads to eddy murphy Back to comedy. Under the name of “You“, the actor shares a cast with Jonah Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long and Julia Louis Dreyfus. The plot, which is divided between love and drama, exposes that two opposite poles can attract each other, but can their families also ?

Trailer for “You”, a new Netflix movie

What is Netflix’s “You” about?

Ezra Cohen, played by Jonah HillHe is a thirty-year-old who lives a quiet life, but with the pressure of his family that asks him to start his own. A career stockbroker, he prefers to spend time recording a podcast with his friend Mo (Sam Jay), in which they discuss music, fashion, movies and more topics that make up what they call “American culture.” .

His life will change when he accidentally meets Amira Mohammad (Lauren London), an African-American costume designer, whom he asks out. With several dinners, visits to galleries and more romantic moments between them, they decide to be a couple and consider living together.

With the idea of ​​getting married in mind, both must meet their respective families. Ezra introduces Amira to her parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny), who are fascinated with her, more than the young woman expected.

Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy team up for movie on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

Things get a little tense when Amira introduces Ezra to his parents, especially when he meets his father Akbar (Eddie Murphy), who wants nothing to do with him, much less that they want to get married. Her goal now is to boycott the relationship. Will they be able to make it to the altar?