Peruvian cinema is keeping the time on Netflix. The streaming platform constantly updates its top 10 of the most popular productions both in films and series and, on this occasion, it was surprising to see a national film at the top of the aforementioned ranking in Peru. The surprise points to the fact that the footage premiered just a day ago on the red ‘N’ and, even so, all Peruvians came together to support the national production that, in addition, could represent the country in the next awards ceremony. Oscar awards.

Have you already found out what movie it is? If you still don’t know, stay in the next note, we will tell you all the details about the tape that is breaking it in streaming.

What movie leads the top 10 on Netflix?

The Peruvian film that leads the ranking of the most popular in Netflix is ‘Coveted Bachelorette 2’film starring Gisela Ponce de Leon, Karina Jordan and Jely Reategui that arrived in theaters on July 6, 2023. This comedy, which is directed by Joanna Lombardi, was also on the lips of all Peruvians a week ago, after it was one of the three that attended the call of the Ministry of Culture to represent the country in the Oscar awards.

'Coveted Bachelorette 2' has a duration of 110 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 50 minutes. Photo: The Blue Tree

When did ‘Bachelorette 2’ premiere on Netflix?

Tape arrived on the streaming platform on Friday, September 22, 2023, that is, approximately two and a half months after its release in all movie theaters in Peru. With this feat, ‘Coveted Bachelorette 2’ It defeated other newly added films, such as ‘The Price of Tomorrow’, with Justin Timberlake and Cillian Murphy; ‘Armageddon minispies’; ‘One more day to die’, with Fran Grikko and Mel Gibson’; ‘Mother’s Day’, with Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson and Julia Roberts; among other.

What is ‘Bachelorette 2’ about?

“María Fe, who left the job she hated, forgot about the ex-boyfriend who did not suit her and successfully launched her first book. She seemed to be in the best moment of her life, until the pandemic put her career in check and she returned to live with her parents at the age of 32. When her publisher commits her to writing a second book, María Fe is forced to resume her career, but her life would have other plans. “In a growing existential crisis and with a quickly approaching delivery date, María Fe faces her dilemmas like any sensible adult woman would: by messing with the wrong guy,” the film’s official synopsis states.

What is the cast of ‘Coveted Bachelorette 2’?