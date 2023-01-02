The popularity ranking of Netflix is constantly changing, as well as the catalog of the platform. They not only reflect what the users’ favorite titles are, but also their performance in real time. In this sense, the streaming service updated the list of the most viewed in Peru.

To the surprise of many, the musical version of the film “Matilda” was ranked first, leaving blockbusters behind despite the controversy over the new cast.

5: “Vengeance” (2017)

A young widow is raped by four assailants and the brutal assault is witnessed by her 12-year-old daughter. They find themselves helpless until a detective, a Gulf War veteran, will help them fight the trial.

4: “The Grinch” (2000)

The Grinch is a kind of green ogre who is used to loneliness. One day, the carols that the townspeople sing at Christmas infuriate him and he decides to steal Santa’s presents to get revenge.

3: “Pinocchio” (2022)

Musical version in stop motion animation of the famous tale of ‘Pinocchio’. It is set in fascist Italy in the mid-1930s and tells how a puppet comes to life to the delight of his father Gepetto.

2: “Glass onion” (2022)

Billionaire Miles Bron invites a few of his close friends on a getaway to his private island and one of them ends up dead. Who better than Benoit Blanc to unravel all the layers of the mystery?

1: “Matilda: The Musical” (2022)

The film tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

In the list of most viewed tapes on the streaming platform, they are followed by “Los colores del amor” (2021), “And where are the blondes?” (2004), “Trol” (2022), “Matilda” (1996) and “Background noise” (2022).