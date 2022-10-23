“the crown”, the series created by Peter Morgan, was a complete success in Netflix by showing the aristocratic life of the royal family with Queen Elizabeth at the center. The prizes and followers were not lacking, although that did not prevent him from getting rid of the controversy.

The Government asked the platform to clarify that what was seen in the series was only fiction. “They should be very clear at the beginning (of each episode). Without this, I fear a generation of viewers may confuse fiction with reality,” said British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

Netflix’s response was immediate: “We have always presented ‘The crown’ as a drama and we trust that our fans understand that it is a work of fiction based on historical events (…). We have no plans and see no need to add a disclaimer.”

However, after several years in the eye of the storm, the streaming platform rectified itself and added a warning to the trailer for the show’s fifth season. “Inspired by true events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign,” she said.

Netflix, “The crown” and the endless complaints

“They drag things that happened in very difficult times, 25 or 30 years ago, without thinking about anyone’s feelings. That is not correct or fair, especially when many of the things that are represented do not conform to the truth, ”a person close to the royal told The Daily Mail.

The outlet also claimed that several friends of Prince Charles attacked Netflix before the premiere, accusing the company of “exploiting the royal family’s pain for financial gain.”

What is “The Crown” about?

The series chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II and her family from the 1940s to the present. As the years go by, the royals’ personal intrigues, romances and political rivalries are unmissable for the public.