Netflix It doesn’t need much introduction. The well-known streaming platform has managed to make itself more and more known over the years, gaining millions of users. However, prices have increased significantly over time and this has also driven away many users worried about the decidedly high costs. Well, the company shows no signs of stopping.

Netflix wants to raise prices again

Netflix is ​​planning more new increases to their rates for the various subscriptions to the platform. The Wall Street Journal confirms this: the idea would be that of starting as always from the United States and Canada and then slowly expand to the rest of the world.

For the moment the information about it ends here. We still don’t know the timing of these increases, much less what figures we are talking about. It may be a long time before this is put into practice but as you may know, generally when the company admits that it has thought about some increase, sooner or later it will really happen.

Unfortunately, due to the crisis, all streaming services are now becoming more and more expensive and we are the ones who have to decide how much we are willing to pay. Surely Nowadays not everyone can afford such a monthly expense.