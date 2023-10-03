Right now hollywood It is going through a kind of decline in which it is noticeable that the big theatrical releases have been reduced, this is precisely because there is an active actors’ strike. And while the workers’ demands are being met, Netflix is ​​planning a new movement, which may not be to the liking of some users who always pay monthly.

As commented by Wall Street Journal, Membership prices will be raised as soon as the strike ends, which was preceded by a writers’ strike, which finally had an agreement that was in favor of both parties. This means that it will not take long for the actors to also reach the salary they need, not only are we talking about big stars but also secondary ones.

One of the reliefs from this announcement is that Netflix never carries out its plans simultaneously, so these price increases will be staggered, clearly starting with United States and Canada. This will be followed by first world regions such as Europe and so on, all to end in Latam, where although it has an audience, it is the one that generates the least worldwide.

This increase in figures may be due to the fact that payments to actors and writers are going to increase, therefore, membership income must increase for the situation to stabilize and there to be a significant profit for the company. Many actors have grown quite a bit in popularity, so for example, in the case of the boys from Stranger Thingsthe fifth season should be the best paid.

Of course, it will take a few months for the streaming company to give the official statement to its users.

Via: TWSJ

Editor’s note: It is something that had to happen no matter what, since as the salaries for actors will be higher, the money has to be recovered in some way, and that will be precisely by making an adjustment in the charges. Of course, there will be some time when users will get tired.