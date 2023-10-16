A new report from the Wall Street Journal has detailed that Netflix has been in talks with Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games to obtain the license to have GTA on your platform. According to the Wall Street Journal and its sources, “it has discussed plans to release a game within the popular action-adventure series.” Grand Theft Auto of Take-Two Interactive Software through a licensing agreement.”

Despite online reports and rumors that take the information out of context, the deal is not for a new game in development by Netflix. Instead, Netflix you simply want the rights to have a game Grand Theft Auto on your platform. Although the report does not specify which game, it can be assumed that it refers to the latest unannounced (but leaked) game, GTA VI.

Although GTA VI It hasn’t been announced yet, Take-Two Interactive has reported that the company expects significant revenue increases in its next fiscal year. Take Two expects an increase of $2.5 billion dollars, which has led the majority of the community to believe that the revelation of GTA VI.

The report also reveals that Netflix now has a big focus on mobile gaming and as such will be launching a wide range of mobile games on its platform in the coming months. Games include Korean thriller Squid Game and supernatural comedy Wednesday, according to the report. Furthermore, the report also cites its sources and says that Netflix is discussing games based on Extractionhis series of sherlock holmes and his series Black Mirror.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: Well I don’t think it is GTA VI, I see it as much more likely that, if an agreement is reached, they will be given Chinatown Wars, to try. That game was great on iOS and they removed it.