The third season of the romantic series Virgin River will be released on Netflix on Friday 9 July 2021. The trailer for the new season has just been released, from which it is possible to draw some previews. Is Jack still alive? What’s going to happen next to Virgin River? Let’s find out together.

The tv series is inspired by Harlequin novels of Robyn Carr and tells the story of the nurse Melinda Monroe, recently moved to the remote Californian city of Virgin River. The protagonist longs for a new beginning for her life but soon discovers that living in a small town is not as simple as she hoped. She will have to learn how to heal herself before Virgin River feels like her home.

Virgin River: the plot of the new season

The last episode of the second season had left the fans astonished: Jack he is sprawled on the bar floor struggling between life and death after being hit by what appears to be a firearm shot.

The official trailer Virgin River’s new season reassures fans about Jack’s fate that remained uncertain in the second season finale.

As for the relationship between Jack and Mel, the latter begins to desire to become mother, but Jack does not seem very convinced despite his fellow citizens trying to persuade him to formalize the relationship with a ring.

Also, from what can be glimpsed from the clip, we will see a funeral, a hurricane, a fire, new relationships is important wishes.

Virgin River: attors and characters

In the new season there will be two new entries: it is Stacey Farber who will take on the role of Tare, Lilly’s daughter, of Zibby Allen in the role of Brie, Jack’s sister, and of Kal Bradbury who will play a young marine in search of his biological father.

In addition to the newcomers, the cast consists of the following actors: