You are not imagining it, the year 2023 is passing as if someone were doing a speed run to a Super Mario Bros game, because right now April is just around the corner and we show you what Netflix will have an anime level for the fourth month of the current year.

According to the available information, Netflix will offer more episodes of the second season of Vinland Saga which will soon come to an end and leave you waiting for more episodes.

But, the anime in Netflix It does not stop there, we will also have more episodes in the sixth season of inuyasha which is the penultimate of the original series and which has a not inconsiderable amount of 29 chapters. It remains to be seen if they will eventually add the final arc which is technically season 7.

Although it is not “so much content”, there is good quality and surely more than one generation will catch up with the anime that the platform offers.

What other notable series and movies are coming to Netflix?

You know what inuyasha and Vinland Saga They will be in Netflix during April 2023, but what else can come:

Series:

The love after Love

escape of queens

Sweet Tooth Season 2

Films:

escape of queens

suck

Power Rangers: Yesterday, Today and Forever

Out in the open

Korean content

Shin, divorce lawyer

Queenmaker

It’s worth noting that the streaming service did some prominent promotion for what it is. escape of queens and Sweet Tooth, which also promises to fully comply with the wishes of fans of the comic of the same name.

On the other hand, the Power Rangers movie is something that many fans are waiting for, despite the fact that we do not have several of the original actors.

Do you already know what to see in Netflix? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.