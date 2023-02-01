Netflix continues with its videogame initiative by announcing others 4 games available for free for subscribers in February 2023, among which it stands out Valiant Hearts: Coming Home as an absolute exclusive, but not only.

In this case, these are the new free games for Netflix subscribers, available starting January 31, 2023:

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home

Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Puzzle Gods

All four games in question can be downloaded in version iOS and Android from Netflix subscribers at no additional cost to the video service subscription, as part of the company’s new expansion on the videogame market.

The most interesting is probably Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, unexpected sequel to the excellent Valiant Hearts: The Great War surprisingly announced during The Game Awards 2022 and released shortly after, currently exclusively on Netflix. It is once again a moving tale of the lives of various characters during the First World War, you can get to know it better in our review of Valiant Hearts: Coming Home.

Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimitedinspired by the TV series, is a strategy that stages the wars inside the drug producers of the American cartel, here in full version and without commercials for Netflix subscribers.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is the conversion of the homonymous 2D action game in the style of a scrolling fighting game that we have already enjoyed on PC and consoles. By recalling the classic style of the genre and the tradition of the franchise, the DotEmu game manages to make us return precisely to those atmospheres, as also reported in our review.

Finally, Puzzle Gods is a particular puzzle game focused on matching objects very similar to Candy Crash and the like, but in this case inspired by the gods of Greek mythology, or something like that.