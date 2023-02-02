Netflix needs no introduction, we are talking about one of the most popular streaming platforms ever as well as the one that has in a certain sense paved the way for all successors. We are here today because as you well know a new plan has recently landed on the platform, a plan that includes advertisements and which apparently it would be gaining the audience!

Netflix with advertising conquered!

In case you are not very up to date on the world of Netflix, the well-known streaming platform launched the new subscription plan which includes advertising last October 2022. It goes without saying that initially it did not seem to have convinced that much, but in reality the situation has apparently reversed and a new report brings great news!

The report in question is from The Information, which tells of how some sources within Netflix have confidentially confirmed to investors and advertisers that subscribers to the new plan are growing visibly, even reaching to double in January 2023, if you look at the comparison with December 2022.

Unfortunately we do not have more precise data and the numbers are missing, but it is certainly excellent news that perhaps would see the new tier recover and conquer slowly. Of course, no, however, we must forget that it is in any case a service that is struggling to establish itself and the numbers remain however low confront the complex. In any case, we can do nothing but keep an eye on the situation and in case of news we will keep you updated!