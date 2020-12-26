President of the Chinese gaming by the Yoozoo Group, producer of Netflix’s “Three-Body Problem” Ling Qi has passed away at the age of 39, the newspaper reported on December 25. New york post…

A week ago, he was hospitalized in Shanghai due to alleged poisoning by a colleague. The tycoon was unable to recover, despite reports that medics had stabilized Ling Qi’s condition.

It is noted that at the moment, 39-year-old head of the film and television department of the Yoozoo Group Xu Liao is in custody as the main suspect. According to the preliminary version, the cause of the poisoning could be a personal conflict between men.

The day before “Gazeta.ru” reported that filming for Netflix’s science fiction series The Three Bodies Problem was suspended after the producer was hospitalized.

Game producer Yoozoo Group has partnered with Netflix to co-produce a number of Chinese science fiction books. In particular, the series “The Problem of the Three Bodies” is based on the trilogy of science fiction writer Liu Qixin “Memory of the Earth’s Past.” In September 2020, Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and Daniel Weiss were brought in to work on the show.