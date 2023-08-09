For a few months Netflix has been betting on the world of video games, we are not only referring to the series adaptations that are on the way such as that of Castlevania: Nocturne, but also with the titles included in its catalogue. And now, there is talk of an application that is allowing the use of the cell phone as a control that is used for television.

The name of the application in question would be netflix game controllerwhich will help to test the games available from Netflix with the Smart TVthus having a synchronization with Manzana that translates the experiences to a bigger screen. Of course, it has not been confirmed with which games it will be compatible, despite the fact that users can already download it on the App Store.

According to the page of Netflix, this function is something that will be implemented over time, since it only has the legend of “soon”, so more information will come out as the games are worked on to work with this new control modality. One of them could be TMNT: Shredder’s Revengewhich has an arcade game style.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: Sounds like an interesting invention, but touchscreen controls are always awkward, so it wouldn’t be surprising if it stopped using it a few days after it was implemented on the Netflix service.