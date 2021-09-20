Netflix has announced who will be the guests of Tudum, the global event created by the streaming platform, awaited by all customers of the world. In addition, the titles of the films and TV series that will be presented have been announced.

Tudum is the new event for all customers of the streaming platform world Netflix. The name of the event is inspired by the sound which anticipates each broadcast, known by all subscribers.

The appointment is scheduled for September 25th and will last approx three hours. To entertain the fans there will be the greatest stars and creatives of the streaming giant, will also be presented more than 70 movies and TV series. Tudum will take place in live streaming starting from 18 hours and will be available on channels YouTube of Netflix around the world, as well as on Twitter And Twitch.

Tudum: the guests

Netflix announced who will be the guests of Tudum and among these we find Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, the young actors of Stranger Things, Henry Cavill, protagonist of The Witcher, Alvaro Mountain, the actor who plays the Professor of La Casa di Carta, Lily Collins, star of Emily in Paris Lily Collins, Omar Sy, lead actor Lupine, Chris Hemswort, who plays Thor from the Marvel movies.

Read also: Netflix, “Tudum”: what is it? Movies and TV series involved

Also present will be:

Jennifer Aniston

Jonathan Bailey

Jason Bateman

Zazie Beetz

Halle Berry

Manolo Cardona

John Cho

Nicola Coughlan

Madhuri Dixit

Idris Elba

Nathalie Emmanuel

Kevin Hart

Dwayne Johnson

Jung Hae-in

Kai

Kim Hee-chul

Regina King

Nick Kroll

Jennifer Lawrence

Ralph Macchio

Jonathan Majors

Adam McKay

Elsa Pataky

Maite Perroni

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Adam Sandler

Matthias Schweighöfer

Maisa Silva

Lilly Singh

Zack Snyder

Song Kang

Alejandro Speitzer

Charlize Theron

Kenjiro Tsuda

Tudum: movies and tv series

The virtual event will be an opportunity to entertain the presented fans new releases of the next few months, through previews, unreleased trailers and conversations with actors and creatives. You will be able to follow everything in person and comment on the announcements and news in real time on Twitch, Facebook and the YouTube channels of Netflix.

The films and TV series that will be presented only more than 70, and among the most anticipated we find the new seasons of Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, The paper house And Cobra Kai, in addition to films such as Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Tyler Rake, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and many others.