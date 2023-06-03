Netflix it is one of the most famous streaming platforms ever, appreciated by the public, as well as the first to have found success, paving the way for all the competitors who arrived after her. Certainly with the recent changes and price increases there has been criticism and disappointment, but if you are a fan of the platform then you might be interested to the event we want to tell you about today!
Netflix Tudum: that’s when the event will be held!
Netflix Tudum, the perfect annual event for all fans, dedicated to the platform and to the films and series that have fascinated us, is finally back in attendance after two years of virtual format. The whole thing will be held in São Paulo, Brazil and will be streamed live on June 17 at 10:30 pm, keeping us busy for two hours with stars and creators from all over the world.
Participants will not be few and for the moment the official list is as follows:
- Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave-Tyler Rake
- Arnold Schwarzenegger-Fubar
- Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt – Heart of Stone
- Chase Stokes – Outer Banks
- Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley – The 3-body problem
- Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey – The Witcher
- Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella – Rebel Moon
- Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu – Avatar: The legend of Aang
- Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas – Tuning
- Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar – One Piece
- André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere – Elite
- Nicola Coughlan-Bridgerton
- India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Maisa – 15 years again
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet – Never have I ever…
- Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina – The Archies
- Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann – All the light we cannot see
With extraordinary participations, including:
- Stranger Things
- Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday – Wednesday
- Squid Game
- Squid Game: The challenge
- Penn Badgley-You
- Lily Collins – Emily In Paris
- Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw – Lift
- Pedro Alonso – Berlin
- Nick and Vanessa Lachey – Love is blind
- Chloe Veitch – Too Hot To Handle
- Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and the cast of Cobra Kai
- Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell – Heartstopper
- Omar Sy-Lupin
- John Boyega, Teyonah Parris – They cloned Tyrone
- Clara Galle, Julio Peña Fernández – From my window: Across the sea
- Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Bobby Lucknow – Jodie, the chosen one
- Golda Rosheuvel-Bridgerton
But there will be other surprises as well, so we just have to wait and see what this Netflix Tudum has to offer!
