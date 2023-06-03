Netflix it is one of the most famous streaming platforms ever, appreciated by the public, as well as the first to have found success, paving the way for all the competitors who arrived after her. Certainly with the recent changes and price increases there has been criticism and disappointment, but if you are a fan of the platform then you might be interested to the event we want to tell you about today!

Netflix Tudum: that’s when the event will be held!

Netflix Tudum, the perfect annual event for all fans, dedicated to the platform and to the films and series that have fascinated us, is finally back in attendance after two years of virtual format. The whole thing will be held in São Paulo, Brazil and will be streamed live on June 17 at 10:30 pm, keeping us busy for two hours with stars and creators from all over the world.

Participants will not be few and for the moment the official list is as follows:

Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave-Tyler Rake

Arnold Schwarzenegger-Fubar

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt – Heart of Stone

Chase Stokes – Outer Banks

Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley – The 3-body problem

Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey – The Witcher

Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella – Rebel Moon

Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu – Avatar: The legend of Aang

Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas – Tuning

Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar – One Piece

André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere – Elite

Nicola Coughlan-Bridgerton

India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Maisa – 15 years again

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet – Never have I ever…

Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina – The Archies

Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann – All the light we cannot see

With extraordinary participations, including:

Stranger Things

Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday – Wednesday

Squid Game

Squid Game: The challenge

Penn Badgley-You

Lily Collins – Emily In Paris

Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw – Lift

Pedro Alonso – Berlin

Nick and Vanessa Lachey – Love is blind

Chloe Veitch – Too Hot To Handle

Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and the cast of Cobra Kai

Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell – Heartstopper

Omar Sy-Lupin

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris – They cloned Tyrone

Clara Galle, Julio Peña Fernández – From my window: Across the sea

Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Bobby Lucknow – Jodie, the chosen one

Golda Rosheuvel-Bridgerton

But there will be other surprises as well, so we just have to wait and see what this Netflix Tudum has to offer!