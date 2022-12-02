Titles taken away?Prince Harry and Meghan may be overplaying their hand with the launch of the trailer for their Netflix documentary, right during Crown Prince William and Kate’s visit to the US. Will the palace take away their titles?



Geert Langendorff



2 Dec. 2022

The stairs of the plane carrying Crown Prince William and Princess Kate at Boston’s Logan International Airport had barely unfolded when Netflix posted the trailer of ‘Harry & Meghan’ sent into the world. Artistic black and white photos of the couple were accompanied by alarming statements. The timing of the launch appears to be a deliberate attempt to corner the royal family.

"No one sees what goes on behind the scenes," says Harry with a worn voice. "I did everything to protect my family. Meghan, who wipes tears from her cheeks at the end of the video, looks into the camera and asks rhetorically: "If the stakes are so high, doesn't it make sense to hear our side of the story?" With this grenade, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex put the strained relationship with The Firm on edge.

Images from the Netflix documentary of Prince Harry and Meghan. © Netflix



Not by chance

There can be no question of coincidence, according to almost all British media. Didn’t Meghan pull off a similar stunt when William and Kate visited Pakistan in 2019? The former actress, with Harry on an official tour of southern Africa, drew all the attention in an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby. “No one has asked me if I’m okay,” she said.

The deadly comment was the prelude to ‘Megxit’, their orchestrated departure from the royal family. Where Harry and Meghan could count on the support of Queen Elizabeth at the time, they are now in a different situation. After the death of the Queen, a less lenient monarch sits on the throne with King Charles. And his eldest son William, one of his most important advisers, is also made of harder wood.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. © Netflix



New Age

A painful affair at a reception at Buckingham Palace provided a window into the new era. Lady-in-waiting Susan Hussey was summarily dismissed when she insulted Ngozi Fulani during the official meeting. Lady Hussey brushed aside the director of Sistah Space, a foundation that works to eradicate domestic violence, to see her name tag and asked: "What part of Africa are you from?"

Fulani politely stated that he was born in the United Kingdom, but Hussey wouldn’t hear of it. “No, where do you and your people come from?” Hussey, William’s godmother, of all things, did not receive clemency from the palace. Before leaving for the United States, the Prince of Wales issued a statement through his spokesperson. “Racism has no place in our society. These comments were unacceptable.”

Prince Harry and Meghan visited Dusseldorf last September. ©EPA



Kardashians

In The Times followed an article in which ‘people close to the fire’ razed Harry and Meghan to the ground. The newspaper, traditionally the unofficial mouthpiece of leading members of the royal house, reports that the palace sees a “deliberate action” in the trailer to make life miserable for William and Kate. Also, ‘insiders’ Meghan and Harry unflatteringly call the ‘Kardashians’, the attention-sick family that lives on drama and intrigue.

William, who met US President Joe Biden during a gala on Friday, showed that he was not afraid of consequences with both reactions. And Harry's memoirs, titled Reserve, have yet to come true. Conservative MP Bob Seeley already gave a cross on TalkTV: ,,Why on earth are these two allowed to keep their titles if they hate this country and the monarchy so much? With Charles and William at the helm, an answer may soon come to that question.