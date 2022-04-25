Every time, Netflix surprises us with new productions for the tastes of all its subscribers. Although the docuseries of the serial killer John Wayne Gacy has been the most commented these days on networks, new releases such as “Heartstopper” or “Pálpito” have been the favorite series of many viewers.

In that sense, we show you all the information about the five films that are among the top of the most watched films in Netflix Peruso you can decide which one to see on this Sunday off.

YOU CAN SEE: Johnny Depp will no longer be Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean” and fans collect signatures

Netflix has more than 200 million subscribers spread around the world. Photo: AFP.

“The Princess of the Yakuza”

The original name of the film is “Princess Yakuza”, and it is an adaptation of the comic “Samurai Shiro”. Directed by Vicente Amorim, it tells the story of the heiress to half of a Yakuza syndicate, who forges an alliance with an unknown amnesiac who believes there is an ancient sword that unites her destinies. With her help, the heiress will unleash the war against the other half of the criminal organization before she ends up dead.

“Choose or die”

The new streaming horror production stars Asa Butterfield (“Sex education”) and Lola Evans. The film follows Kayla Edwards, a young programmer who, along with her best friend Isaac de Ella, finds a video game called “CURS> R”, which offers to pay $125,000 to whoever wins it. Kayla decides to play it, and when she least expects it, the game takes control of her life and alters her reality.

“The assault on the mint”

The feature film is also known by the name of “The vault” and stars the renowned actor Freddie Highmore as the protagonist, who plays a talented engineer in charge of a gang of rookie thieves with whom he devises a plan to steal a legendary treasure hidden in a fortress below the Bank of Spain. Apparently, a new version of “The paper house”.

Playing with fire

As always, the comedy share could not be missing, and this time it comes from John Cena and Keegan-Michael. The story centers on dogged firefighter Jake Carson and his crew, who come to extinguish a forest fire, rescuing three mischievous orphans, who come to live at the firehouse. That’s when firefighters realize that it’s harder to raise these kids than it is to do their own work. A film suitable for the whole family.

“Between life and death”

The original title of the film is “The in Between”, and it stars Joey King. It is a romantic film based on the book “What remains of us”, written by Marc Klein. The plot centers on Tessa, who, after losing the love of her life in a tragic accident, begins to believe that he is sending her signals from beyond her.