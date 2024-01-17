Netflix revealed the ranking of the most watched films and TV series on the platform in Italy from 8 to 14 January 2024. The Top 10 of the most viewed TV series is composed as follows:
- One Deception Too Many – miniseries
- House of Paper Berlin – Season 1
- Love + VAT
- Detective Forst – Season 1
- Six games that you eat Gemini compared – miniseries
- The Brothers Suns – Season 1
- The Good Doctor – Season 6
- A Splendid Mistake – Season 1
- Boy Devours Universe – miniseries
- A Professor – season 1
Between news of the week we find Detective Forst – Season 1, The Brothers Suns – Season 1 and Boy Devours Universe – miniseries. The series that have lasted the longest in this Top 10 are A Splendid Mistake – Season 1 (six weeks) and A Professor – Season 1 (eight weeks), with the latter preparing for the arrival of the second season on January 21st .
The most watched films in Italy on Netflix
As regards the film ranking most viewed on Netflix from 8 to 14 January 2024, we find:
- Blackmail of love
- Lift
- The snow society
- For all life
- It's for your own good
- Wonder
- The most beautiful day
- Father Stu
- Top Gun Maverick
- Rebel Moon – Part One: Daughter of Fire
The news of the week for Netflix they are few in terms of feature films: only the first two positions are in the Top 10 for the first time. The rest of the ranking is a return from last week, with only Top Gun Maverick and Rebel Moon present for longer (4 weeks each, quite a bit for films).
We leave you with the data from the previous week for comparison.
