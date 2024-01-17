Netflix revealed the ranking of the most watched films and TV series on the platform in Italy from 8 to 14 January 2024. The Top 10 of the most viewed TV series is composed as follows:

One Deception Too Many – miniseries House of Paper Berlin – Season 1 Love + VAT Detective Forst – Season 1 Six games that you eat Gemini compared – miniseries The Brothers Suns – Season 1 The Good Doctor – Season 6 A Splendid Mistake – Season 1 Boy Devours Universe – miniseries A Professor – season 1

Between news of the week we find Detective Forst – Season 1, The Brothers Suns – Season 1 and Boy Devours Universe – miniseries. The series that have lasted the longest in this Top 10 are A Splendid Mistake – Season 1 (six weeks) and A Professor – Season 1 (eight weeks), with the latter preparing for the arrival of the second season on January 21st .