Netflix not only incorporates a large number of titles into its catalog on a monthly basis, but also innovates with different methods within its virtual platform to improve the user experience.

One of the streaming giant’s additions is the Top 10, which lists the most recognized content of the popular online service. Next, we detail everything about its operation.

What is the Netflix Top 10?

This category presents a list of the 10 most popular titles from your country. The series, movies, animes and documentaries are updated every day, according to what is most viewed on the Netflix streaming platform.

How does the Netflix Top 10 work?

Netflix TV app lead product designer Mariam Braimah explained to the Vulture site that the Netflix Top 10 adapts to the tastes and preferences of each user.

“It is a personalized content that is also popular,” said the manager.

What is the monthly payment for Netflix?

To enjoy any Netflix content, you need to create an account on the same online platform. Also, the monthly plans to acquire the service vary from S / 24.90 until S / 44.90.

What is the Netflix page?

To access the streaming platform you must enter this link: https://www.netflix.com/pe/.

How to watch movies and series on Netflix?

Netflix offers various contents within its catalog that are modified every month. To see any title, it is necessary to be subscribed to the service and pay a monthly payment according to the disposition of each client.

What are the next Netflix releases?

These are the series that will arrive on Netflix in July 2021:

Neighbor War – July 7, 2021

Atypical (Season 4) – July 9, 2021

Red Sky (Season 2) – July 23, 2021

How to sell drugs online (season 3) – coming soon

A Place to Dream (Season 3) – July 9, 2021

Never have I (season 2) – July 15, 2021

Van Helsing (Season 5) – July 16, 2021

My heterodox life – July 14, 2021

Castamar’s Cook – July 9, 2021

Young Highnesses – July 1, 2021

Generation 56k – Jul 1, 2021

Outer Banks (Season 2) – July 30, 2021

Glow up (season 3) – July 30, 2021

Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Jul 23, 2021

The Toads Cartel: The Origin – July 28, 2021

Remade Tattoo – Jul 28, 2021

Love at First Beast – July 21, 2021

LA’s finest: Los Angeles cops (season 1) – July 1, 2021

LA’s finest: Los Angeles police (season 2) – July 1, 2021

Blind Spot (Season 5) – July 31, 2021.