Netflix has recently released the trailer for the second season of the reality Too Hot to Handle “: the new season will be released on June 23rd. How does the game work? Who will be the new competitors? Let’s find out together.

Too Hot to Handle it’s a Reality show produced by the British company Fremantle and distributed by Netflix. The reality show is produced by Ed Sleeman, Jonno Richards, Leon Wilson is Viki Kolar.

The series is led by Wool, a virtual assistant that dictates the rules that the cast will have to follow during the season. The show’s goal is to teach young single guys to create authentic ties, to the point that any sexual contact between competitors involves a reduction of prize money starting at $ 100,000.

The episodes of the first season they came out between April and May of 2020, while the second season will be available on the streaming platform starting from June 23, 2021. Also, the series has already been renewed for one third season.

The new season trailer was released by Netflix a few days ago.

Too Hot to Handle: how it works

Participants in the reality show will have to live in a beach resort for four weeks to find the true love and win a prize money in cash. Any sexual contact comes punished with a reduction in the prize pool and the amount of the decrease varies according to the type of contact that was entertained.

In the middle of the game, four new competitors join and follow the same rules as the others. During the retreat, they are organized different games from virtual assistant Lana.

In thelast episode the two competitors who caused the biggest reduction in the prize pool spend the night together in one private suite: if they manage not to have any kind of physical contact, they can recover all the amount of money previously lost.

Alla award ceremony, all remaining competitors win the prize pool because they had personal growth during the retreat.

Who are the competitors

The contestants of the reality show are young boys coming from various parts of the world: from France to New Zealand, via the United States and Canada.

In the new season the participants vary from athletes and models to personal trainer and even former strippers.