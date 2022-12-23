Netflix could end password sharing. A bet that would interest 100 million viewers. According to the Wall Street Journal, the end of Netflix’s password sharing is almost here and the company is expected to launch its plan in early 2023 in the United States.

Outside analysts believe Netflix could get $721 million in revenue from the plan in 2023, based on surveys of customers who said they would pay to keep other family members accessed.

But these are just estimates, and Netflix risks alienating its consumers. Netflix’s premium tier is already the highest-priced streaming service on the market.