Netflix will shoot a documentary about singer Britney Spears, reports Bloomberg…

It is noted that the project is being worked on by director Eri Lee Carr, known for documentaries about outstanding events from the criminal world.

What the film will be called and when it will be released is not yet specified.

Note that in early February the premiere of the documentary “Framing Britney Spears” produced by Hulu and The New York Times took place. The picture is dedicated to the history of the singer’s glory against the background of media scandals and the situation with guardianship.

The publication notes that Netflix began working on its project even before the premiere of this film.

We will remind, earlier it became known that the father of singer Britney Spears, James Spears, lost full control of his daughter’s finances, but remained her guardian.