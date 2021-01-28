King Kong returns to the small screen. Netflix announced a collaboration with the Legendary studio to produce the Kong anime, which will be titled Skull island.

The anime will show how a group of people arrive on the dangerous island of the giant. Powerhouse Animation, the studio behind Castlevania, will be the company in charge of animating the project.

Brian Duffield, known for Underwater and The Babysitter, will be in charge of the script and executive production. Netflix, through its Twitter account, showed a small review of the anime .

Netflix is ​​preparing a new Kong anime. Photo: Twitter capture of @NXOnNetflix

“A shipwrecked crew, an island of monsters, and a king to rule them all. Skull Island is a new anime series set in @Legendary’s Monsterverse developed by @PowerhouseAnim ”.

Skull island It is not the only anime that Netflix is ​​preparing: the company also announced the development of Tomb Raider, which will show the adventures of Lara Croft and will be based on the new video game trilogy developed by Square Enix.

In what year will Skull island be located?

The anime will be set after the events of the 2017 film Kong: Skull Island and will be set before Godzilla vs. Kong. It is likely that in this series you can see the first confrontation between the two monsters. Skull island does not have a release date yet.