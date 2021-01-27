Netflix continues to produce original content. The well-known streaming platform is acquiring new licenses to generate new series or movies, this is the case of Tomb raider.

As reported by the web portal The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix announced the premiere of a new anime series based on the Lara Croft universe .

The animated show will be hosted by Tasha Huo, who is also working on The Witcher: Blood origin, prequel to the series starring Henry Cavill.

Although not many details about the story are known, the news page indicates that it will be linked to the video game trilogy made by Square Enix, the same one that served as the reboot of the saga.

This means that the anime will not have any relationship with the movie saga that is starred by Alicia Vikander in the role of Lara Croft.

Tomb Raider is not the only anime Netflix is ​​preparing: the company also announced the development of Skull island, which will be focused on the King Kong universe and will debut after the premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong, a film that will be released in theaters and HBO Max.

Who is Lara Croft?

Lara Croft is the main protagonist of video games Tomb Raider. She is a young, upper-class English woman, archaeologist, intelligent and athletic who ventures to investigate ancient tombs and dangerous ruins all over the world.