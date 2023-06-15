It is well known that Netflix is a company that little by little has become a billionaire, starting with the home delivery service for movie rentals and later becoming one of the most successful streaming platforms. And now, it seems that they want to continue expanding in the market, so they will soon enter the world of gastronomy.

The company announced yesterday that it will open a pop-up restaurant called Netflix Biteswith chefs from various cooking series on this platform, such as “Chef’s Table”, “Nailed It!” and “Iron Chef: In Search of an Iron Legend”. This in order to offer original dishes that have been released there, thus having the full interest of the fans.

Users will be able to sample food from chefs Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Ming Tsai and Andrew Zimmern from “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend”, as well as Rodney Scott and Ann Kim from “Chef’s Table” and pastry chef. Jacques Torres, the head judge of “Nailed It!” Other stars include Nadiya Hussain of “Nadiya Bakes” and Netflix’s “Drink Masters” mixologists: Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, LP O’Brien and Kate Gerwin.

The restaurant located exclusively in The Angels will be inaugurated on June 30th and will be open daily from 5 to 10 pm (Pacific Time). A brunch menu will also be available on weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make a reservation, people can visit www.netflixbites.com or Resy.

Via: techcrunch

Editor’s note: I would certainly be curious to visit this place, hopefully the food has a good quality as seen in the programs. Even so, just because of the morbidity it is clear that some are going to attend.