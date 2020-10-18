Franak Vyachorka, an adviser to the former presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhonovskaya on international affairs, said that the streaming portal Netflix is ​​preparing a documentary film or series about the protests in the republic. Writes about this “Ukrainian truth”.

According to him, the British film crew has been filming the project for two months. The heroes of the picture will be demonstrators, the Coordination Council and Svetlana Tikhanovskaya herself. Filming takes place in Minsk, Kiev and Vilnius. Vyachorka also noted that the members of the film crew had already been detained.

In Belarus, for the third month, mass protests have continued over the official results of the presidential elections, according to which Alexander Lukashenko, who ran for a sixth term, received 80 percent of the vote. The first shares were violently accelerated. A criminal case was opened for an attempt to seize power in connection with the creation of the Opposition Coordination Council. On October 12, the Belarusian Interior Ministry threatened to use military weapons against the protesters to maintain order on the streets of Minsk. The first deputy head of the department, Gennady Kazakevich, said that the protest actions had become extremely radical.