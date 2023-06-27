One of the documentaries more attractive these days is “Titanic mysteries“, which starred and was produced by James Cameron. This production, released 20 years ago, has entered the top 10 most watched movies on Netflix. It narrates the adventure of the famous producer when he plunged into the depths of the sea to obtain unpublished images of the remains of the Titanic, risking his life.

YOU CAN SEE: “Titanic 2”, the tragedy was repeated 100 years later: did it predict the Titan disaster?

Watch the trailer for “Mysteries of the Titanic” here

What secrets are revealed in “Mysteries of the Titanic”?

Among the never-before-seen images featured in the documentary are three cargo areas, crew spaces, and third class that have never been recorded before. Also, the grand staircase from the final scene of the movie “Titanic” was gone. They were also able to observe that this immense ship had become an underwater ecosystem, in which various species and microscopic organisms coexist.

Why did James Cameron risk his life?

Cameron along with his team coming out of the sea after the first expedition to the Titanic. Photo: Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: The time James Cameron filmed a submarine implosion in another tragic movie under the sea

Due to the depth in which the Titanic is located, James Cameron along with his team had to submerge in a submarine on several occasions. In addition, when leaving the sea late at night, it was also dangerous, since the waves in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean shook the boat strongly. Fortunately, they managed to get the footage they wanted and finish their documentary.

#Netflix #quotTitanic #mysteriesquota #story #told #bottom #sea