If you are willing or eager to see a series that makes your hair stand on end, we have three recommendations that you can’t miss if you are a thriller loverbecause we are sure that you will not be able to detach yourself from the television until you finish all the chapters that are available on Netflix.

And it is that, regardless of the date of the year, horror series are an excellent option for a weekend with friends, to watch with your partner or simply to watch them in your room, just a huge bowl of popcorn and enjoy the moment , it only remains to get comfortable or comfortable in the armchair.

So, let’s start with our three recommendations that you will surely love, especially if you are a thriller lover and, although Netflix has a wide catalog of these series, today we want to recommend some that are very good and that you should watch at least once in the life.

Three series to watch if you love thrillers

unsolved mysteries

The first of our recommendations is the series “Unsolved Mysteries”, which is a series that has 15 seasons and 582 episodes, of which the vast majority can be seen on Netflix.

This is a production that you should not stop watching, since each chapter tells a different story, dealing, as its name indicates, with unsolved mysteries, so you can see deaths that, at the time of investigating them leads to dead ends, so it’s a series of suspense, horror and police cases.

night stalker

Also known as Watch Night Stalker, it is a miniseries based on real events, where the story of a man who enters houses at night and murders people in Los Angeles, California, in the United States, is told. became one of the most feared serial killers of the 80s.

So, this miniseries is perfect if you like suspense and also, it’s perfect to watch on a weekend, that way you won’t be left wanting to know what’s next, although of course, it’s so addictive that you won’t want to let go of it. TV until you finish watching it.

haunted

If you are one of the people who loves paranormal stories, this Netflix series is perfect for you, because in each chapter you will hear and see people telling their own ghost stories and their encounters with the paranormal, so they will make you question what It’s all that we can’t understand.

Undoubtedly, these three series are perfect for thriller lovers, and as we said, you can watch two of them in one weekend, so you can enjoy them as many times as you want, and the best of all is that, the stories are so well told that you will surely want to repeat them several times.