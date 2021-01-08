Like every month, Netflix renews its catalog with new titles for all tastes: drama, action, comedy, science fiction, musicals, etc. Variety has been the strong point of the platform and everything seems to indicate that this year will be no different to the joy of your subscribers.

Next, we share three original premieres of the platform that you can see this weekend and that will not take up a lot of time.

Lupine

Contemporary version of the French classic. The story stars Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a man who comes across a mysterious gift: a book about Arsène Lupine that has the power to grant her wealth and resources.

Survive death

What happens after you die? is the question that the docuserie explores in its six episodes. For this, he will analyze personal stories and studies on near-death experiences, reincarnation and paranormal phenomena. A unique experience.

Suppose New York is a city

Wry writer, humorist, and storyteller Fran Lebowitz shares her fascinating stories about New York City. In addition, he observes with his critical son the changes in contemporary culture and the city, in the company of Martin Scorsese.