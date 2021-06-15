Home » Tv ” TV series ” Netflix, “The Umbrella Academy 3”: the names of the new episodes revealed

During the Netflix Geeked Week event, the co-creator of the TV series announced the titles of the new season of The Umbrella Academy. But how did the second season end?

The tv series The Umbrella Academy is one of the most popular TV series of Netflix released for the first time in 2019. The TV series is inspired by the comic of the same name by Gerard Way is Gabriel Bà and tells the story of the Hargreeves, a family of young people Super heroes.

The second season had ended with the Hargreeves brothers stopping theapocalypse in the 1960s and return in 2019. The brothers discover that their journey had created a new timeline in which Sir Reginald he was still alive and had created a new academy, the Sparrow Academy, of which it is also a part Well, the previous brother died.

The Umbrella Academy: release date and filming

Unfortunately, the exit date of the third season has not yet been announced, but it is assumed that it will be released later this year or early 2022.

Filming for the new episodes began on February 1, 2021 in Canada and will end towards the end of August, after the slowdown in production due to the antigenic regulations for the coronavirus emergency.

The titles of the episodes of the third season

In the panel dedicated to the series organized during the Geeked Week, the titles of the ten episodes of the third season have been revealed:

Episode 1: Meet the Family

Episode 2: World’s Biggest Ball of Twine

Episode 3: Pocket Full of Lightning

Episode 4: Kugelblitz

Episode 5: Kindest Cut

Episode 6: Marigold

Episode 7: Auf Wiedersehen

Episode 8: Wedding at the End of the World

Episode 9: Six Bells

Episode 10: Oblivion

The first title was already known to fans and refers to the meeting between members of the Umbrella Academy and those of the Sparrow Academy.

In announcing the remaining titles the showrunner Blackman made some interesting comments. Kugelblitz, for example, he said it’s an existing word and a Google search turns out to refer to a black hole formed by radiation. Instead, Marigold refers to the spheres of energy used by Sir Reginald Hargreeves to create the powers of the brothers. Auf Wiedersehen is a German expression that means goodbye, and it could be an episode dedicated to Klaus. The marriage at the center of the eighth episode it could instead refer to that of Allison. The title Oblivion is a reference to the hotel of the same name, which is also the third volume of the comics and the showrunner has defined this episode as disturbing and terrifying.

